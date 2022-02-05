US panel: Tortured Guantanamo prisoner should be released

Mohammed al-Qahtani was subjected to prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, and sexual humiliation

United States authorities recommended releasing an inmate from Guantanamo Bay and repatriating him to Saudi Arabia, according to a government document published Friday.

Mohammed al-Qahtani, suspected of being al-Qaeda’s intended 20th hijacker for the September 11, 2001 attacks, was tortured by interrogators at the base in Cuba, imprisoned for nearly two decades.

The US government dropped its case against him in 2008 due to the abuse he experienced in prison, The Guardian reported.

Al-Qahtani’s detention is “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security” of the US, said the periodic review board, a panel composed of national security agencies.

In its final decision dated February 4, the board said al-Qahtani was “eligible for transfer” and recommended that he be extradited to Saudi Arabia to receive mental health care and be enrolled in a rehab center for extremists.

The panel noted his “significantly compromised mental health condition and available family support.”

Al-Qahtani was one of the first prisoners sent to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in January 2002.

After being denied entry to Florida in 2001, he was captured in Afghanistan later that year.

His torture was widely documented as human rights groups called for the site to be shut down.

According to The Guardian, he was subjected to prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, and sexual humiliation.

In January, the US approved the release of five of the remaining 39 prisoners still at the detention center.

Ten others, including the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, await trial by a military commission.