Pence: 'Trump was wrong that I could have overturned 2020 election'

'The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone'

Former United States vice president Mike Pence said on Friday that Donald Trump was wrong in claiming that Pence had the power to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who continues to claim the election was stolen from him, pressured Pence to block the congressional certification of the results of the November 2020 election while presiding over the proceedings on January 6, 2021.

Pence opted not to block the certification, causing Trump to disparage him since then. On Sunday, Trump issued a new statement saying Pence could have "overturned" the election.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said in a speech to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, according to Reuters.

"I had no right to overturn the election."

Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC, US.

"The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence added.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election. I was on the ballot," Pence said. "Whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day. John Quincy Adams reminds us: Duty is ours; results are God's," Pence stated.

"And the truth is there's more at stake than our party or political fortunes. Men and women: if we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections, we'll lose our country."

Trump, later that day, issued a statement countering Pence.

"I was right, and everyone knows it. If there is fraud or large-scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out," he said, according to Reuters.