Thousands of Covid mandate protestors rally across Canada

Thousands of Covid restriction protestors took to the streets on Saturday for demonstrations across Canada’s cities, continuing the “Freedom Convoy” rally which shut down Ottawa for days.

The protests first started in late January as a demonstration against a Covid vaccine mandate for Canada’s truckers, but the movement has since shifted into a large-scale rally against Covid restrictions as a whole.

“We're all sick and tired of the mandates, of the intimidation, of living in one big prison,” a demonstrator at a rally in Toronto, identified only as Robert, told Reuters.

“We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines.”

In Ottawa, where a number of protesters are carrying Confederate and Nazi flags, police issued four hate crime charges and are conducting a probe into threats against Canada’s officials jointly with the United States’ FBI, according to Reuters.

Authorities said that the rally is being fueled by donations from US supporters, and on Friday, the crowdsourced fundraising platform GoFundMe removed the Freedom Convoy’s page due to unlawful activity in violation of the site’s rules.

At the time of its removal, the group accumulated over $7.9 million in funding.

On Saturday, Ottawa’s Police Chief Peter Sloly said law enforcement cannot allocate enough officers to shut down the protests.

“This is a city under siege, this is a threat to democracy, this is a nationwide insurrection, this is madness,” he said during a board meeting.

“We have done our very best.”