US school shootings spike amid Covid pandemic

Covid, more violence in communities, and family problems created a 'tsunami of mental health needs' in schools

Signs are emerging that the stresses and challenges of the Covid pandemic are worsening gun violence in schools in the United States, and researchers worry it will only get worse.

Already, school campuses have been the site of 141 shootings during the 2021/2022 school year, more than at any point in the previous decade, according to NGO Everytown for Gun Safety.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed at a high school in Wisconsin a week ago; on Monday a shooting at a Las Vegas high school left three kids hospitalized; on Tuesday five teenage girls were shot and killed outside a Milwaukee school, and in Minnesota, a student was shot outside an education center.

Problems that predated Covid - like inequality and inadequate resources - grew worse with the pandemic along with new challenges, such as stress over work stability, according to surveys by the National Education Association.

"Kids are walking into a system that has been massively weakened," said Ron Avi Astor, a school violence expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"We're going to see a variety of different forms of gun violence and violence in general. We're in a situation where things are going to get worse."

Astor added that there are other factors behind the spike in violence, such as increases in overall community violence and breakdowns of family structures.

All of these issues created a "tsunami of mental health needs" in schools, he said.

The expert noted that the problems are exacerbated by ill-equipped teachers and staff members who are burnt out or sick.

He said the problem is the lack of human capital - teachers, specialists, and staff who can help tackle this crisis.