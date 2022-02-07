US calls for ‘concrete action’ from China on trade deal

'We engaged (China) on its purchase commitment shortfalls... but our patience is wearing thin'

United States officials on Monday called for “concrete action” from China on its commitment to buy $200 billion in US goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the “Phase 1” trade deal signed under former US president Donald Trump.

Washington is losing patience with Beijing, officials said, as China is not showing any “real signs” that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase promises that expired by 2022.

The comments came a day before the US government is set to release full-year trade data that analysts expect to show a significant shortfall in China’s trade pledge.

Through November 2021, China only met some 60 percent of the goal, according to data compiled by Chad Brown, a senior fellow of the Peterson Institution for International Economics.

US President Joe Biden said the deal did not address the core problems of China’s economy, but the US officials are pressing Beijing to make good on it.

"We inherited this deal, we engaged (China) on its purchase commitment shortfalls,” to give it “the opportunity to follow through,” a Washington official said.

“But our patience is wearing thin.”

Regardless of how the negotiations wind up, US officials said they would continue to target the problems of China’s state-led economy while working to boost US competitiveness by diversifying markets and working with allies.

The 2020 deal defused a nearly three-year trade war between the world’s largest economies, but left in place tariffs on hundreds of billions of imports for both sides.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, said that the US should work with China to push forward economic and trade ties.