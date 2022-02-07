Teva, Texas reach opioid settlement worth $225 million

This is the largest deal Teva struck in the more than 3,500 lawsuits it faces

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a $225 million settlement, resolving claims that the drugmaker fueled an opioid epidemic in Texas by improperly marketing addictive pain medications, the state's attorney general said on Monday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Israeli drugmaker Teva agreed to pay $150 million over 15 years as well as provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of overdoses.

This is the largest deal Teva struck in the more than 3,500 lawsuits it faces that seek to hold it and other drug companies responsible for an opioid epidemic.

The epidemic led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths in the last two decades.

Teva previously settled with Oklahoma and Louisiana. However, it did not admit wrongdoing as a part of Monday's settlement.

Kare Schultz, Teva's chief executive, in a statement said it "remains in the best interest of Teva to put these cases behind us and continue to focus on the patients we serve every day," according to Reuters.

In December, a New York jury found that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries fueled opioid addiction after a six-month trial brought by the state and two of its counties.

A California judge concluded a month prior that Teva and three other drugmakers could not be held responsible for causing the epidemic in several large counties in the state.