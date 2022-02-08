Ottawa declares state of emergency amid trucker protests

'When they go, we’ll go. We’re here for the long haul,' trucker Harold Jonker says

Demonstrations across Canada against Covid mandates forced Ottawa to declare a state of emergency on Monday, with the mayor calling the protests “completely out of control.”

Protests against the Covid restrictions are now into their eleventh day, sparked last month by the announcement that all truckers must be vaccinated to cross the United States-Canada border.

“What the government is trying to do is discredit these peaceful… protests that have been nothing but a perfect example of what Canada has been ready for, as well as the rest of the world,” Harold Jonker, owner of Jonker Trucking Inc. and a town councilor of the West Lincoln district, told i24NEWS.

“We've had two weeks to flatten the curve, and we’ve been inhibited with fear, and we’re looking for this to end.”

Ottawa has been left paralyzed by the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” with thousands of people rallying across the city.

On Saturday, Ottawa’s Police Chief Peter Sloly said law enforcement was unable to allocate enough officers to shut down the demonstrations.

The state of emergency is reportedly a move to give the city additional resources and powers to contain the protests.

“The government has been so desperately trying to find negative things and they haven't been able to. It’s been a beautiful experience this past week, and we’re thankful that we’re still safe,” Jonker told i24NEWS.

Sloly said the city was “under siege” and that the protests are “a threat to democracy” and “a nationwide insurrection.”

