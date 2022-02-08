Report: Rashida Tlaib paid out $170k to anti-Israel activist

Rasha Mubarak has called Israel an 'apartheid state' and supports defunding the police

The campaign of US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has paid out $170,000 to an anti-Israel activist who has called Israel an "apartheid state" and supports defunding the police, Fox News reports.

The progressive Democratic representative from Michigan gave the money to a political consulting and advocacy firm run by Rasha Mubarak, who describes herself as a "Palestinian Muslim American community activist."

The firm, Unbought Power LLC, received $147,000 from Tlaib's campaign since March 2020 and another $23,000 from Tlaib's leadership PAC since October 2020, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings.

Mubarak is listed as the "treasurer" of the leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership.

In May of last year, Mubarak posted to Twitter in support of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah amid an escalation of violence in Jerusalem that led to Hamas firing thousands of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"These aren’t clashes— it’s an ongoing occupation. These aren’t evictions— they are forced expulsions," Mubarak tweeted. "This isn’t a conflict— it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid."

Mubarak is a vocal supporter of the movement to defund the police, calling to "abolish the police" in a Twitter post last April.