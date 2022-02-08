US response to antisemitism is 'reactive' and 'uncoordinated': report

Former top Obama official calls for president to coordinate whole-of-government approach

The US effort to combat antisemitism is hampered by the lack of a coordinated policy among multiple federal agencies, according to a report released Tuesday.

“The United States does not have a unified, whole-of-government approach to combating antisemitism, but rather a patchwork of responses — policies and legal frameworks largely focused on responding to violence and vandalism, the fight against harassment, and the fight against antisemitism globally," the report's author, Scott Lasensky, said.

The Institute for National Security Studies report is titled "Washington and the New Battle Against Anti-Semitism: The Executive Branch, Congress and the Role of National Authorities."

The report was released hours before Deborah Lipstadt's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on her appointment as the State Department's special envoy on antisemitism.

The response from federal authorities in the United States “remains mostly reactive,” Lasensky wrote.

Lasensky was a senior policy adviser for Israel, the Middle East and Jewish affairs in the Obama administration.

Although law enforcement in the US is decentralized, according to the report, "a coherent national policy is critical for shaping public discourse, gathering intelligence and providing early warning, securing funding, and establishing best practices in the security sphere, as well as monitoring and public reporting."

The president can play a critical role including addressing the nation and coordinating efforts among government agencies, the report said.

The report is critical of the Trump administration's actions on the issue.

While the former US president signed a series of actions on antisemitism, he is nevertheless considered an important "purveyor of harmful ideas" which "fueled" the scourge.