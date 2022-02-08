Canada: Trudeau vows to end spreading trucker protest

'Canadians know the way to get through (Covid) is continuing to listen to science,' says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to bring an end to a trucker protest still paralyzing the Canadian capital Tuesday - in a movement against Covid restrictions fast becoming a rallying cry for far-right and anti-vaccine groups.

Emerging from a week of Covid isolation to address an emergency debate in the House of Commons late Monday, a visibly frustrated Trudeau declared: "It has to stop."

Trudeau's foreign minister, Melanie Joly, doubled down Tuesday morning, warning that while the truckers - whose demonstration is in its second week - have a "right to express themselves," authorities would not tolerate a continued "occupation" of the capital.

"This situation will be dealt with," she told reporters.

Struggling to tame the boisterous trucker movement that has prompted a state of emergency in Ottawa, Trudeau conceded Monday that the "pandemic has sucked for all Canadians."

"But Canadians know the way to get through it is continuing to listen to science, continuing to lean on each other," he added, pledging unspecified federal support for local authorities.

Federal police have already deployed on the streets of the capital, as demonstrators waving Canadian flags and anti-Trudeau slogans dug in.

Under a light snowfall, the truckers warmed themselves by open pit fires and played street hockey.

A court on Monday ordered their incessant loud honking to stop - so they turned instead to revving the engines of their big rigs.

The "Freedom Convoy" began in January in western Canada - launched by truckers angry with requirements to either be vaccinated or to test and isolate, when crossing the US-Canadian border.

Protester Martin Desforges, 46, told AFP he was determined to stay "until the end," which organizers said would come only when all pandemic restrictions are lifted.

"I'm against wearing a mask, all distancing measures, and restaurant closures," he told AFP.

"Getting vaccinated should be a decision between a person and their doctor," echoed fellow protester John Hawley-Wight, "not the government."