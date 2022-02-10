Unilever CEO recommends its brands ‘stay out of the debate’

'Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry's'

The CEO of Unilever, which owns ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's, said the company is working on creating a “new arrangement” for sales in Israel, and recommended its brands “stay out of the debate” on subjects where they lack expertise.

“Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry's,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said during a conference call with the press.

He explained that the company aims to form this “new arrangement” for sales in Israel before the end of this year.

Last year, Ben & Jerry's announced it would be ending sales of its product in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, arguing that selling its ice cream there is a move “inconsistent” with the company’s values.

While Jope did not directly condemn this decision during the conference call, he said that “on subjects where Unilever brands don't have the expertise or credibility, we think it's best that they stay out of the debate.”

However, the CEO also issued praise towards the ice cream maker for its history of activism.

“Ben & Jerry's is a great brand - most of the time they get it right - they have a great track record of campaigning on important issues that are relevant to their consumers,” Jope said.