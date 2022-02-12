Canada to clear protesters blocking US-border bridge

Trudeau promised Biden quick action to end the crisis

Canadian police moved in to remove protesters Saturday at bridge border crossing that caused major disruptions to trade with its neighbor to the south.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on Saturday.

Protests have spread to three border points, including the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, where dozens of vehicles have crowded since Monday, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

A judge on Friday ordered an end to the Ambassador Bridge blockade, but some 100 protesters continued to occupy the bridge early on Saturday with trucks and pick-up vans, preventing the flow of traffic either way.

The Ontario government, which declared a state of emergency in the province of on Friday, has threatened fines and jail for protesters if they do not leave.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under pressure from opposition party leaders to intervene, while US President Joe Biden's administration urged his government to use federal powers. Trudeau has promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.

“The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time,” local police tweeted.