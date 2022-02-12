US: Police kill gunman outside Michigan mosque

The gunmen apparently fled from a mosque and fired at police before he was killed

US police shot and killed an armed man who opened fire early on Saturday at a mosque in suburban Detroit mosque.

Police in the town of Dearborn said that the gunmen was trying to set fire to the Al-Huda Islamic Association mosque; once he was spotted by a police patrol, he fired at officers, who then applied lethal force.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492552069538103301 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The suspect refused orders to drop his weapon, police said.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life,” Chief Issa Shahin said.

"I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger."

No officers were injured.

State police and Detroit police launched investigations into the incident.