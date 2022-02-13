US-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters

'Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,' the mayor says

After a six-day blockade, North America's busiest trade link will reopen for traffic on Sunday, a top US official said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end Covid restrictions.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement.

"Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so, and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," the mayor added.

Canadian police arrested several people on Sunday, clearing protesters and vehicles occupying the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a court order on Friday.

"Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge today after completing necessary safety checks," White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The bridge carries roughly $360 million a day in two-way cargo, making up 25 percent of all US-Canada goods trade value.

"We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume," the statement added.

Several people were arrested on a charge of mischief, Windsor Police said in a statement Sunday, without specifying how many. The statement added that police seized vehicles within the demonstration area.

Police increased their presence on Sunday with over 50 vehicles as protesters dropped from 100 to around 45 on Saturday.

Windsor Police tweeted, "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity."