Canada probes special forces over Freedom Convoy support

Canada’s national defense agency said it launched investigations on a number of special forces members for purportedly supporting the “Freedom Convoy” protests against Covid restrictions in Ottawa.

Canadian Special Operations Forces Commander Major-General Steve Boivin explained in a defense department statement that on February 1, the special forces division was alerted to a member’s alleged involvement and launched a unit disciplinary investigation.

“The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions,” Boivin said.

Boivin added that on February 10, Canada’s special forces leadership became aware of additional allegations against two more members.

He did not specify to what extent those under investigation were involved in the demonstrations.

"If the allegations are accurate, this is wrong and it goes against CAF values and ethics,” the official said.

Of those under investigation, two are said to be already in the process of being released from Canada’s military.

“The other member in question is not a CANSOFCOM member. We have therefore notified that individual’s leadership so that it may proceed accordingly,” Boivin announced.

“If there are any other allegations attributed to our members, the chain of command will investigate each case and take appropriate decisions/actions.”

On Sunday, the Freedom Convoy protests marked 17 days of ongoing demonstrations against Covid restrictions in Canada’s capital.