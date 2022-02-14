New York Mayor Eric Adams condemns antisemitic attacks

Adams says 'an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker'

A weekend of antisemitic attacks in New York drew condemnation from Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday, who promised those responsible would be held accountable.

Police are looking for suspects who targeted Jews in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood on Friday night.

Video footage from the scene Friday showed a suspect attacking a Jewish victim near East 32nd street, slapping him before laughing and running back into a van.

The van’s driver was reportedly filming the incident, according to CBS News New York.

Mayor Eric Adams denounced the assault on Twitter, and said that “an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker. We will catch the perpetrators of this assault.”

After the first attack, the suspects drove to a gas station located at Nostrand Avenue and Kings Highway.

They then chased after an Orthodox Jewish teenager passing by the station, threatening him and following him halfway through the Kings Highway intersection.

The Anti Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, said that such events occur frequently throughout New York.

“We responded to incidents in 47 states and New York was number one across the country in terms of antisemitic incidents by far,” ADL of New York / New Jersey executive director Scott Richman said, CBS News New York reported.

“Within New York, the vast majority of incidents take place in New York City,” he added.