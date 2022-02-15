Ocasio-Cortez heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters

'Palestine is basically a banned word. It’s censored,' progressive Democrat says in response to hecklers

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at two separate campaign events in Texas on Sunday, Jewish Insider reported.

The Democrat representing parts of Queens and the Bronx in New York was visiting the state capital Austin to mobilize support for progressive congressional candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros.

She was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian heckler at an Austin Democratic Socialists of America event promoting the Green New Deal. Ocasio-Cortez was also confronted at a separate rally for Casar, called Rally for Our Rights: The Power of Latino Organizing.

At the Democratic Socialists of America event, Ocasio-Cortez responded to the hecklers by comparing migrant children at the US-Mexico border to Palestinian children in the West Bank, indicating that they were both in cages.

"Palestine is basically a banned word. It's censored. We don't talk about it. No one knows about it... we shouldn't allow people's humanity to be censored in the United States of America" Ocasio-Cortez said.

The lawmaker indirectly referred to accusations of antisemitism leveled at members of Congress who have voted against Israel.

“Believing in the basic human dignity and the ability for a person to not be jailed or beaten for who they are, it does not mean that you are bigoted against any other community,” she said. “And we got to call that for what it is.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “We need to remember that the people who are taking those tough votes are disproportionately black, brown, and women members of Congress carrying the fire.”