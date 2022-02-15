Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker for $73m over school massacre

The payment marks the first time a gunmaker agreed to a major settlement over a mass shooting in the US

Arms manufacturer Remington Arms will pay $73 million to the families of five adults and four children who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the families said Tuesday.

The payment marks the first time a gunmaker agreed to a major settlement over a mass shooting in the United States.

Twenty students and six adults were killed in Connecticut on December 14, 2012, by gunman Adam Lanza, who used a Remington Bushmaster AR-15 rifle.

"Today marks an inflection point when our duty of care to our children as a society finally supersedes the bottom line of an industry that made such an atrocity like Sandy Hook possible," said Veronique De La Rosa, whose son Noah was killed in the shooting.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493623368544886787 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The nine families sued in 2014 and spent years in court trying to hold Remington liable, despite a US law that protects gunmakers from most civil litigation.

They found a way around the legal protection by claiming that Remington’s marketing of firearms contributed to the massacre.

Josh Koskoff, an attorney for the families, said the case focused on the marketing of the gun, which was originally made for combat, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493626509638180864 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After the private equity firm Cerberus bought Remington in 2007, it launched aggressive campaigns that pushed sales of AR-15 rifles, Koskoff added.

The settlement comes as the US continues to be blighted by frequent mass shootings and high rates of gun violence.

A government-funded research project in February found that, of all the mass shootings that took place between 1966 and 2019, more than half took place since 2000, with 20 percent occurring between 2010 and 2019.