US: Private prison company to test house arrest program for immigrants

A private prison company in the United States will run a new program that would place hundreds of immigrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border under house arrest, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

BI Incorporated, a subsidiary of the private prison company GEO Group, will operate the so-called “home curfew” program, according to a DHS spokesperson and two US officials, Reuters reported.

Detained immigrants would be confined to their place of residence in the US for 12 hours a day and monitored electronically while waiting for their court hearings.

The program - criticized by some as an extension of for-profit detention - would generally require immigrants to remain in their residences from 8pm until 8am.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has significantly expanded “alternatives to detention,” such as ankle bracelets and monitoring via mobile phones.

In an interview with Reuters, GEO Group referred to the program as part of “impactful detention reforms."

Biden signed an executive order shortly after taking office phasing out private prison contracts for federal jails to “reduce profit-based incentives” to incarceration and tackle systemic racism.

However, Biden has failed to do the same for immigration detention.

There are currently 21,000 immigrants in federal detention facilities, up from 19,000 in 2020.

The Biden administration has closed two immigration detention centers and told US Immigration and Customs Enforcement - which oversees immigration detention - to narrow its focus on serious criminals.