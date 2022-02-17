Trudeau accuses MP of 'standing with people who wave swastikas'

'Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas,' Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Conservative parliament member Melissa Lantsman of standing with "people who wave swastikas" due to her sympathy to the trucker convoy.

Lantsman, who is Jewish, said during a heated exchange in the House of Commons that Trudeau "fans the flame of an unjustified national emergency," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

"When did the prime minister lose his way?" she asked.

Trudeau replied, "Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag," defending the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act against the "Freedom Convoy," according to the CBC.

"We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will."

The Freedom Convoy protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a Covid vaccination mandate, turned into a rallying point for people opposing government policies, from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.

Lantsman, who is a descendant of Holocaust survivors, asked Trudeau for an apology.

"I am a strong Jewish woman. I have never been made to feel less, except for today, when the prime minister accused me of standing with swastikas," she said. "I would like an apology, and I think he owes an apology to all members of the House."