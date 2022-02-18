NY judge rules Trump must testify in fraud probe

'No one is above the law,' New York attorney general says

A New York judge on Thursday ordered former president Donald Trump and his two eldest children to testify in a probe by the state’s attorney general into alleged fraudulent activity by his company.

Attorney General Letitia James said in January that she had found “significant evidence” of misleading or fraudulent practices at the Trump Organization.

According to her findings, assets held by Trump were overvalued to receive loans and undervalued to pay less taxes.

State judge Arthur Engoron rejected arguments by Trump and his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, that sought to dismiss subpoenas issued by James.

After hearing the arguments for more than two hours, Engoron ordered the three to submit to deposition within 21 days.

Trump attorney Alina Habba blasted the decision, calling it a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

“The court clearly had its mind made up and had no interest in engaging in impartial discourse on this critically important issue,” she said in a statement.

Engoron, on the other hand, said that for James not to pursue an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity would amount to “a blatant dereliction of duty.”

“No one is above the law,” James tweeted.

The investigation is a civil one, meaning that James cannot pursue criminal charges but can sue for damages.