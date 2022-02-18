Police warn of 'imminent' action on 'Freedom Convoy' rallies

'If the police escalate, we're not going to escalate. We're not going to respond to any type of aggression'

Ottawa’s police on Thursday warned participants of the Canada “Freedom Convoy” protests that a dispersion of the gathering is “imminent” and began making arrests.

“We've been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent," interim Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters.

"To those engaged in the unlawful protests - if you want to leave under your own terms, now is the time to do it."

On Thursday night, police arrested Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, two of the senior organizers behind the rallies.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests, which began as a demonstration against a government vaccine mandate for Canada’s truckers, quickly developed into a wider rally against Covid restrictions as a whole, with rallies in cities all across Canada.

Demonstrators also imposed a blockade on Ontario's Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, a critical crossing for trade between the US and Canada, before they were cleared from the area on Sunday.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday activated emergency powers which would grant his government the ability to crack down on the demonstrations.

He denounced the protests as an unlawful threat to Canada’s economy, trade, public safety, and supply chains.

The police announcement was met with calls for calm among protesters as law enforcement officers handed out leaflets warning of “severe penalties” for the demonstrators.

“If the police escalate, we're not going to escalate,” protestor Chris Dacey said, according to Reuters.

“We're not going to respond to any type of aggression... We're here (until) the prime minister talks to us.”