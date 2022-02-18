Canada police arrests protesters to end Ottawa blockade

Some protesters surrendered and were taken into custody, while others were seen being led away in handcuffs

Canadian police on Friday started arresting protesters as part of an operation to end a three-week blockade of Ottawa by hundreds of anti-vaccine truck drivers that crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.

Ottawa police said on Twitter that a "large presence" of officers was at the scene, and that "some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested."

Some protesters surrendered and were taken into custody, while others were seen being led away in handcuffs. One person being led away was carrying a sign that read “Mandate Freedom.”

The drivers, joined by thousands of demonstrators and some 400 vehicles, turned the streets around Parliament into a noisy party zone, in what became arguably the worst crisis to hit Trudeau since he took power in 2015.

The drivers initially demanded an end to cross-border vaccine mandates but the protest gradually turned into an anti-government and anti-Trudeau demonstration.