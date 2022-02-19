Biden to extend US national emergency due to Covid

Biden’s extension comes even as some local leaders in the US are easing up on Covid restrictions

United States President Joe Biden said Friday the US national emergency that was declared in March 2020 due to Covid will be extended beyond March 1 amid the ongoing risk to public health posed by the virus.

Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from Covid emphasized the need to approach the pandemic with “the full capacity” of the federal government.

Former president Donald Trump declared the national emergency nearly two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency," Biden said in a letter released by the White House on Friday, sent to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The emergency would have been automatically terminated unless Biden sent a notice to Congress stating its extension 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration.

New York and Massachusetts announced last week that certain mask mandates would end there, following similar moves by California, Oregon, and New Jersey.

Health officials earlier this week said they are preparing for the next phase of the Covid pandemic.