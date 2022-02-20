Canadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital

'It is not over, and it will take more time until we have achieved our goals,' says the police

Canada's police are making the final push on Sunday to clear the capital of protesters who paralyzed the city by parking and camping on the streets for over three weeks to demonstrate against pandemic restrictions.

Police made 170 arrests and towed 53 vehicles since beginning efforts to break up the protests Friday morning, according to Reuters.

The protests required Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers.

Police used pepper spray and stun grenades on Saturday to remove the protestors who remained, clearing the area in front of parliament and next to the prime minister's office, yet pockets of protesters remained.

Some of the remaining demonstrators were arrested on Saturday, wearing body armor and carrying smoke grenades and other fireworks in their bags and vehicles, according to police.

"This operation is still moving forward. It is not over, and it will take more time until we have achieved our goals," Ottawa's Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Initially, the protestors wanted to end cross-border Covid vaccine mandates for truck drivers, creating what became known as the "Freedom Convoy." The blockade became a demonstration against Trudeau and the government.

Several countries adopted their own Freedom Convoy protests, including Israel.

Protesters, filmed by police, will be held accountable, Bell said, according to Reuters.

"We will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges... This investigation will go on for months to come.”