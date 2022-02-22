US: Supreme Court ends Trump’s legal battle on Jan 6 records

The Supreme Court development ends Trump’s lengthy battle to halt the release of the documents

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday officially rejected former US president Donald Trump’s appeal to stop the release of White House records to a congressional probe investigating the January 6 Capitol riots.

Members of the probe’s committee previously said they required the records in order to determine any possible role played by Trump during the January 6 riots - when supporters of the former commander-in-chief stormed the US Capitol building.

The senior US court delivered its decision to reject the former US leader’s appeal in an unsigned order without additional commentary, according to The Hill.

The Supreme Court development ends Trump’s lengthy battle to halt the release of the documents, which he sought to prevent by invoking the legal principle of “executive privilege” on the internal communications.

The ex-president’s attempts to call for executive privilege - a classification which preserves the confidentiality of executive records under certain situations - were rejected throughout his legal challenges on the release of the documents.

Washington’s top court previously blocked Trump’s attempt to stop the release of executive communications from the National Archives and Records Administration in late January, echoing rulings determined by lower courts on the matter.

The move allowed over 700 documents to reach the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots, according to The Guardian.