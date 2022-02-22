Antisemitic leaflets discovered in Colleyville, Texas

The flyers are similar to those that were distributed in several cities across the country

Antisemitic flyers were discovered by residents of Colleyville, Texas, the community where a rabbi and three of his congregants were held hostage for 12 hours at the local synagogue last month, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The flyers, which were scattered around town in plastic bags containing rocks to weigh them down, were similar to those that were distributed in several cities across the country on several occasions, according to local reports.

The city's synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, issued a statement condemning the flyers and said some synagogue members found the flyers at the entrance to their homes.

"We understand that the Colleyville Police Department and the FBI are investigating, and we take comfort in their involvement,” said a synagogue official.

“We hope that the person or persons responsible will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Hate speech that is circulating cannot be taken lightly."

Colleyville police told Fox 7 that the number of flyers is estimated to be in the hundreds.

One of the flyers read "every aspect of the Covid agenda is Jewish."

Last month, antisemitic fliers were distributed to hundreds of homes in two South Florida cities with large Jewish populations, according to US authorities.