US truckers plan pandemic protest, inspired by Canadian counterparts

United States truckers on Wednesday plan to begin a 2,500 mile cross-country drive towards Washington, protesting Covid restrictions, taking a note from demonstrators that paralyzed Canada's capital city for weeks.

The "People's Convoy" says it wants to "jumpstart the economy" and reopen the country with an 11-day trek. According to a statement, they will not "be going into DC proper," Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said it approved 400 National Guard troops from Washington DC to help at traffic posts from Saturday through March 7, noting they would not carry weapons.

Roughly 50 large tactical vehicles were approved to be placed at traffic posts.

MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP People write messages on a vehicle as truck drivers and supporters gather one day before a 'People's Convoy' departs for Washington, DC to protest Covid mandates on February 22, 2022 in Adelanto, California, US.

Additionally, up to 300 National Guard troops from outside Washington were approved to come to the city to assist at traffic posts if needed.

Brian Brase, a truck driver who is one of the organizers, said that, regardless of where the trucks stop, "we're not going anywhere" until the group's demands are met, Reuters reported.

The demands include an end to Covid vaccine and mask requirements.

Organizer Bob Bolus told Washington television station WJLA that the convoy has no intention of breaking laws or blocking traffic, however, he warned this could happen if their demands regarding mandates and the cost of fuel are not met.

"They are not going to intimidate us and they are not going to threaten us. We're the power, not them," said Bolus, a trucker who owns a tow truck company.