Drug giants agree on $26 billion opioid settlement

The three largest US drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday agreed to finalize a $26 billion settlement resolving claims by states and local governments that they helped fuel the US opioid epidemic.

Distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, and Cardinal Health Inc along with J&J had until Friday to decide whether enough cities in the United States would join the landmark settlement to justify moving forward with it.

The deal aims to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits seeking to hold the aforementioned companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that has led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths in the US in the last 20 years.

Without admitting wrongdoing, the distributors and J&J confirmed that they determined there was “sufficient” participation to move forward with the settlement that was first announced in July 2021.

This agreement paves the way for the firms to start paying the local governments in April, money that officials say will be used to fund drug treatment programs.

"Because of the money, there will be people alive next year who otherwise would have died," Josh Stein, a lead settlement negotiator, said.

Distributors are accused of lax controls that allowed massive amounts of addictive painkillers to flood into illegal channels, and that drugmakers like J&J downplayed the risk of addiction when marketing their medicines.

The settlement calls for the distributors to pay up to $21b over 18 years and for J&J to pay up to $5b over nine years.

Other drugmakers like Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd remain in litigation.