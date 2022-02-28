Canada says Russian airline Aeroflot violated its airspace

'We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations'

Russian airline Aeroflot on Sunday violated a ban on Russian aircraft using Canadian airspace, Transport Canada said, the same day the country imposed the restriction in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"We are aware that Aeroflot Flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace," Transport Canada said in a tweet late on Sunday.

Flight 111 traveling from Miami, Florida to Moscow took off at 15:12 ET, according to FlightRadar24.

A review will be launched into the conduct of Aeroflot and Canada's air-traffic control service provider Nav Canada following the violation, Transport Canada said.

"We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations."

Aeroflot and Nav Canada did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Sunday that Canada would close its airspace to Russian aircraft following similar measures from other countries.

"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," transport minister Alghabra wrote in a Twitter post.

Canada imposed several sanctions on Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.