US to expel 12 Russian UN staff for 'espionage activities'

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

The United States announced on Monday that it will expel 12 staff on Russia's mission to the United Nations for espionage.

Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, released a statement on the matter, and said that the staff were engaged in "espionage activities" while living in the country.

"We are beginning the process of expelling twelve intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," she said in a statement.

"We are taking this action in accordance with the UN Headquarters Agreement. This action has been in development for several months."

This is a developing story