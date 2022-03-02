All Russian flights closed inside US airspace, 60 millions of oil reserves to be released, Biden announces

US President Joe Biden honored Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion on Monday during his State of the Union address, with Congress giving the visiting ambassador from Ukraine a standing ovation at the beginning of the speech.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was in focus during his first annual speech to Congress members, with Biden joining other Western countries in declaring US airspace closed to Russian flights.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden said.

"In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security."

The world has "isolated" Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, he said, vowing that devastating sanctions would "sap" Russia's economic strength and weaken its military.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden said, adding "he has no idea what's coming" in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and "corrupt leaders" who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin's regime, warning them: "We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Biden also vowed to combat the fluctuating markets due to the conflict, touting US alliances and international cooperation in releasing millions of barrels of oil to offset the rising prices.

"I can announce the United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world. America will lead that effort, releasing 30 million barrels of oil," Biden told members of Congress in his first State of the Union address, adding that Washington stands "ready to do more, if necessary."