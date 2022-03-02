Biden’s State of the Union speech: Other talking points

'The State of the Union is strong - because you, the American people, are strong'

In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden touched on several divisive issues in the United States.

Living with Covid

Biden said the US will "never just accept living with Covid," as he used his State of the Union address to rally weary Americans facing their third year of the pandemic.

He mentioned that his administration launched the “Test to Threat” initiative that will allow people to get tested for Covid at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.

"I can promise you we'll do everything within our power to be ready if it does," Biden said.

Taming US inflation

With prices rising at rates not seen for four decades, Biden named fighting the inflation wave his "top priority," and vowed to wean US supply chains off foreign dependence.

"Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills. That's why my top priority is getting prices under control," he said while encouraging companies to "make it in America" and lower costs that have surged due to global supply chain snarls.

‘Abortion is under attack’

Womens' right to abortion in the US is "under attack as never before," Biden continued, touching on one of the most divisive issues in the country.

Advancing liberty and justice "requires protecting the rights of women," he added.

"If we want to go forward… we must protect access to health care, to preserve a woman's right to choose."

Policing controversies

Biden told US lawmakers that the government should not defund police - as some progressive Democrats have sought - but instead do the opposite in order to protect communities and "restore trust."

"We should all agree: the answer is not to defund the police, it's to fund the police," he said to applause during his State of the Union address, broaching a topic that rival Republicans often had used as a cudgel to say Biden's Democrats are not strong enough in fighting crime.