US Supreme Court considers opioid convictions of doctors

The standard by which doctors can be convicted of violating the Controlled Substances Act remains a hot debate

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday mulled the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other narcotics.

Arguments were heard by justices in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, upholding their convictions on crimes stemming from what prosecutors called the misuse of medical licenses to engage in drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said Ruan issued nearly 300,000 controlled-substance prescriptions from 2011-2015 and enjoyed kickbacks from drugmakers to prescribe fentanyl spray.

Khan was accused of selling prescriptions for cash and unlawfully prescribing large amounts of opioids.

A jury convicted Ruan and Kahn of unlawfully dispensing massive amounts of opioids through “pill mills” clinics.

Khan was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and Ruan to 21 years.

The doctors’ lawyers pleaded that the jurors did so without weighing whether they had a “good faith” reason to believe their prescriptions were medically valid.

Some of the justices questioned why jurors should consider the doctors’ beliefs about the medical validity of their prescriptions.

“How is that different” than if police pulled over a driver for going over a speed limit who then argued that the speed limit should be higher, Chief Justice John Roberts asked.

There has been an increase in criminal prosecutions of doctors in the United States who have prescribed addictive pain pills amid a push against an opioid abuse epidemic that has caused hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths over the past 20 years.