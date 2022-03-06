Ukrainians, Russians seeking refuge at US-Mexico border

The trend of Russians and Ukrainians seeking asylum in the US could soon accelerate amid the Ukraine war

Russians and Ukrainians are increasingly seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border, a trend that could accelerate as Moscow’s assault on Kyiv continues to force millions afraid of persecution or uprooted from the war to flee.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, US border officials encountered some 6,400 Russians between October 2021 and January of this year, compared to 4,100 apprehended during the 2021 fiscal year.

The spike in encounters was similar with Ukrainians, as more than 1,000 were detained over the same time span, up from 680 of last fiscal year.

These migrants account for a slim fraction of the 670,000 apprehensions made by US border agents in the first months of the 2022 fiscal year.

Yet, almost all of them have been allowed to remain in the United States while they pursue asylum claims.

Since June 2021, Russians have been among the top three nationalities arriving at a southern California shelter, according to the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

Last week, Ukrainians were the third-most-common nationality among arrivals.

The CBP figures include only migrants who arrived before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but current and former border officials expect such numbers to increase, Reuters reported.

Almost 1.5 million refugees have already fled Ukraine amid an assault by Russian tanks, troops, and missiles.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin has cracked down on dissent by jailing anti-war protestors and shutting down independent news outlets, prompting some afraid of persecution as well as economic hardships from Western sanctions to flee.

The Biden administration on Thursday said it was granting temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians as of March 1.