US: 'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington

The convoy drew inspiration from demonstrations that paralyzed Canada's capital city last month

Trucks, recreational vehicles and cars circled the outskirts of Washington DC on Sunday, threatening to cause traffic backups around the capital as they protest against pandemic restrictions.

The "People's Convoy," originating in California and drawing participants from throughout the United States, calls for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions.

It drew inspiration from demonstrations that paralyzed Canada's capital city last month.

Hundreds of vehicles met on Friday and Saturday at a racetrack in Maryland, roughly 80 miles northwest of downtown Washington.

Stefani Reynolds / AFP Participants of the People’s Convoy drive the beltway around Washington, DC, near Cabin John, Maryland, US on March 6, 2022.

Many left to drive slow laps on the Beltway, a highway that encircles the city, on Sunday, honking their horns as onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.

Over 2 miles long, the convoy slowed traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning but did not bring it to a standstill.

Protests against vaccine requirements and other pandemic restrictions were undercut recently as major US cities and states have rolled back mask mandates and other Covid measures.

"DC, the government, whomever, can claim that they have all this opposition for us waiting in DC," said a participant who described himself as the lead trucker, according to Reuters.

"But that flag on the back of my truck will go down to Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument."