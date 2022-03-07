US Congress considering banning imports of Russian oil

Biden administration under increasing political pressure to extend sanctions against Moscow

The US Congress is considering legislation to further insulate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its petroleum and energy products into the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

The senior official's statement, expressed in a letter to Democrats released on Sunday evening, comes as countries around the world are pushing hard to sanction Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Aside from rising gasoline prices in the US, the Biden administration has yet to call for a ban on Russian oil imports.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that the US and its European allies are exploring an import ban and a source told Reuters that the White House is talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on the potential ban.

According to Pelosi, the legislation currently under consideration would also abrogate trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.

The House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports, it says.

The Biden administration is under increasing political pressure to extend sanctions against Russia to the energy area. So far, this sector has been largely spared by the measures taken by the West so as not to destabilize the markets.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already pushed oil prices to their highest in more than a decade, while gas is hitting new highs.