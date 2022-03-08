Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports

'The American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the United States is banning Russian oil imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said from the White House.

"The American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine," Biden remarked, adding that the move has "strong bipartisan support."

Biden said that he consulted with the country's close allies on the decision, including allies in Europe, saying that the allies are "totally united' on retaliating against Russia for invading Ukraine.

"We won't subsidize Putin's war," Biden said, warning that banning imports on Russian oil will have costs.

"Defending freedom is going to cost," the US leader said.

Earlier on Tuesday, energy giant Shell said that it was withdrawing from Russia's oil and gas sector in the latest blow to the Russian economy. The move includes an immediate cessation of crude purchases from the country.

The company also said it would shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

ExxonMobil and British Petroleum have also moved to cut ties with Russia and limit imports.

A ban on Russian oil imports would be unprecedented and a major ratcheting up of sanctions already imposed in the days after President Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine.

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined — sending around seven million barrels per day for seven percent of the global supply.

The US last year imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The European Union is also considering a ban on Russian oil imports.

Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe's gas and the Kremlin on Monday threatened to shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on state television Monday that it was “absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market," warning that oil prices could more than double to about $300 per barrel.