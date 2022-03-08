‘Don’t say gay’ bill passes in Florida

The bill prohibits discussions in public schools on sexual orientation or gender identity for kids aged 5 to 9

Lawmakers in Florida passed on Tuesday a bill that prohibits discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism that refers to the measure as discriminatory.

The legislation, referred to by its opponents as the “don’t say gay” bill, has sparked national controversy amid the debate of what schools should teach students about race and gender.

Supporters of what is officially called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill - among them Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis - say they want to give parents more control over what their children learn in school.

Democrats argue that such policies will only harm those in the LGBTQ community.

The measure bars classroom lessons in public schools on sexual orientation or gender identity for children aged five to nine.

It also prohibits teaching that “is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

Under the law, parents are also allowed to sue school districts they believe are violating the policy.

"We're going to make sure that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum," DeSantis told reporters.

High school students across Florida staged walkouts in protest of the bill, which the Republican-led state House approved last month.

In a floor debate before the State vote on Tuesday, Democrat Shevrin Jones, the first openly gay Florida state senator, called the measure a “stain" on the state's history.

Those who support the bill insist that it is intended to prevent dialogue deemed inappropriate for young students.

Objections to the decision came from across the country.

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rebuked Florida lawmakers for "prioritizing hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need."