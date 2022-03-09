US Congress reaches $1.5 trillion funding deal, including Ukraine aid

The approval comes as current funding for US agencies is set to expire on Friday

United States lawmakers reached a $1.5 trillion deal to fund the federal government for the 2022 fiscal year on Wednesday, including $13.6 billion in security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, who currently faces an ongoing invasion by its neighbor, Russia.

Along with aid for Ukraine, the deal also approved $15.6 billion for Covid.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, in a statement, said the plan includes $730 billion in non-defense funding, which includes an array of federal areas such as education and transportation, and $782 billion in defense funding.

"This bipartisan agreement will help us address many of the major challenges we face at home and abroad: from Covid-19, to the vicious and immoral attack on Ukraine, to the need to lower costs for hardworking American families," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The extensive spending plan will boost funding for domestic priorities, including money for infrastructure to revamp US roads, bridges and broadband.

It includes new protections to protect US infrastructure from cyberattacks "by Russia and other bad actors."

The measure also reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act, Pelosi and Schumer said, Reuters reported.