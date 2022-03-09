US man with transplanted genetically modified pig heart dies

'Mr. Bennett was fully informed of the procedure's risks,' says the hospital

A 57-year-old man with a terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart died on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), the hospital announced.

David Bennett received the heart transplant on January 7.

Several days ago, his condition began deteriorating, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that Bennett was given "compassionate palliative care" after it became clear that he would not recover.

He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours, the hospital said.

Bennett first arrived at UMCC in October, and was placed on a heart-lung bypass machine to keep him alive. However, he was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant.

He was implanted with a pig heart, genetically modified to prevent rejection in a first-of-its kind surgery that his son deemed "a miracle."

For Bennett, the procedure was his last option.

"Before consenting to receive the transplant, Mr. Bennett was fully informed of the procedure's risks, and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits," the hospital said, according to Reuters.

The transplanted heart performed "very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection," the hospital said on Wednesday.