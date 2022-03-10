RNC sues Jan. 6 panel over vendor subpoena

'The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, hoping to block its subpoena of an RNC vendor.

In a lawsuit filed in US District Court in the District of Columbia, the RNC said that the House Select Committee's subpoena of Salesforce was "overbroad" and "seeks sensitive and proprietary data," Reuters reported.

Salesforce organizes donor information for the RNC. The subpoena was issued on February 23, "seeking information from Salesforce regarding whether and how the Trump campaign used Salesforce's platform to disseminate false statements about the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack," according to CNN.

The RNC responded, saying, "The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the internal activities of the Republican Party and millions of its supporters, which is completely unrelated to the attack on the Capitol.”

The committee has been investigating the events surrounding the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump for over seven months.

In a statement, the committee said the RNC and the Trump campaign had solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud," Reuters reported.

The committee said the claims about a stolen election motivated rioters who stormed the Capitol, adding that the subpoena "has absolutely nothing to do with getting the private information of voters or donors."

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters outside office hours.