Police: Woman stabs date in neck to 'avenge' US killing of Soleimani

Nika Nikoubin charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas after blindfolding man in hotel room, stabbing him

Las Vegas police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her date in the neck as revenge for the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, is accused of luring the victim to a hotel after meeting him on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

According to the arrest report, they rented a room on March 5 at Sunset Station hotel, where they started having sex. Nikoubin then blindfolded the man, turned off the lights, took out a knife and stabbed him twice in the neck.

Police said that the man then pushed her off him, ran out of the room, and called 911. Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she just stabbed a man.

Nikoubin told police that she wanted "revenge against US troops for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani."

The Henderson Police Department charged Nikoubin with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Bail is set at $60,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

Nikoubin is reportedly a Las Vegas resident who had attended the University of California, Los Angeles.

The US assassinated the Iranian military leader on January 3, 2020 in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani commanded the Quds Force, one of five branches of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran vowed to avenge Soleimani's death on the second anniversary of his killing unless former president Donald Trump, who greenlit the assassination, is brought to trial.