US: Unaccompanied migrant children still exempt from border expulsions

Title 42 allowed US authorities to quickly expel migrant families caught crossing the US-Mexico border

US President Joe Biden’s administration said unaccompanied migrant children would continue to be exempt from expulsion from the United States under a border policy initiated by former president Donald Trump.

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) director is terminating with respect to unaccompanied non-citizen children an Order under Title 42 suspending the right to introduce certain persons into” the US, the CDC said Saturday.

"In effect, this means that unaccompanied non-citizen children will not be expelled from the United States under CDC's order."

Title 42, issued by the CDC in March 2020, allowed US authorities to quickly expel migrant families caught crossing the US-Mexico border without a chance to seek refuge in the US.

Since going into effect, more than 1.6 million migrants have been turned away at the border.

In an order justifying the decision to end Title 42 for unaccompanied children, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted a recent nationwide decrease in Covid cases and increased vaccination rates in the US as well as in countries of migrants.

Early in his presidency, Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the policy, but a Texas federal judge ruled on March 4 that a minor could not be spared in a case brought by Texas against the government.

The ruling, which contrasts another US district court order in 2020 blocking expulsion of unaccompanied children, is pressuring the Biden administration to consider whether to roll back the order entirely.