Rhode Island takes Teva to trial in multibillion-dollar opioid case

Rhode Island is seeking $5.9 billion from the companies

Rhode Island and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are set to go head-to-head in a multibillion-dollar trial on Monday over whether the Israeli company contributed to an opioid crisis that caused over 500,000 deaths over the past two decades.

The state says that Teva created a "public nuisance" by downplaying the risks of opioid addictions, promoting the off-label use of potent fentanyl-based opioids that were approved only for certain types of cancer pain.

Rhode Island is seeking $5.9 billion from the companies, according to Reuters, citing a Teva court filing. State officials declined to comment on the specific amount.

Teva subsidiaries Actavis Pharma and Cephalon Inc are also defendants in Rhode Island Superior Court in Providence.

The companies deny the allegations, saying they sold legal and approved drugs for pain treatment.

In court filings by Teva, it calls Rhode Island's lawsuit an improper attempt to blame a wide-ranging public health crisis on "a small subset of opioid manufacturers" that make "niche" medicines like Actiq and Fentora, according to Reuters.

According to Teva's filings, those cancer drugs have accounted for just 0.02 percent of all opioid prescriptions in the state since 1998.

Teva also sells generic opioids such as oxycodone.

The Rhode Island trial comes more than two months after a New York jury found Teva liable for creating a public nuisance in the state. Damages have not yet been decided in the New York case.