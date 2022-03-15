Jewish Democrats in US House slam Amnesty chief's Israel comments

All 25 members sign statement denouncing Paul O'Brien's attempt to speak on behalf of American Jews

All 25 Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives have signed a statement denouncing recent comments about Jewish support for Israel by the US head of Amnesty International.

Amnesty International USA Director Paul O’Brien said at an event Friday in Washington, DC that Israel "shouldn’t exist as a Jewish state," suggesting that American Jews agree with this position.

"As Jewish Members of the House of Representatives, we represent diverse views on a number of issues relating to Israel. However, we are in full agreement that Mr. O’Brien’s patronizing attempt to speak on behalf of the American Jewish community is alarming and deeply offensive," the statement, released Monday, said.

"He has added his name to the list of those who, across centuries, have tried to deny and usurp the Jewish people’s independent agency. We stand united in condemning this and any antisemitic attempt to deny the Jewish people control of their own destiny."

O'Brien made the remarks to a Woman’s National Democratic Club audience, with the comments first reported by Jewish Insider.

The controversial comments come on the heels of an Amnesty International report accusing Israel of practicing "apartheid" against the Palestinians.

Over the weekend it was also reported that US environmental organization Sierra Club has canceled its upcoming Israel trips. The decision came after anti-Israel activists pressured the Oakland-based conservation group to stop "providing legitimacy to the Israeli state, which is engaged in apartheid against the Palestinian people."