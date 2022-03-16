US Senate approves making Daylight Saving Time permanent

'It leaves us permanently out of sync with the natural environment,' says neurobiologist Joseph Takahashi

The US Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent, in a move to do away with the biannual springing forward and falling back of time.

Now in the hands of the House of Representatives, the legislation, if it were to pass, would take effect in November 2023, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida was one of the many to speak in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the practice of turning clocks back one hour every October and forward every March.

“The majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back-and-forth changing,” Rubio said.

Senators joined in on the support and bashed the ritual - a feature of American life since at least 1918 - blaming it for a range of issues like depression and ruining youth sporting events.

The legislators urged the House to quickly pass the bill, which could prove controversial given disagreements over how to set US clocks.

According to NYT, some research supports the senators’ claims that permanent DST would increase productivity and happiness.

Retail and leisure industries also argue that more light in the evenings would give consumers more time to spend money, and others claim that lighter evenings would translate to fewer robberies and safer roads.

However, sleep scientists oppose the idea of choosing DST over Standard Time.

Members of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine argue that year-round DST could have long-term, dangerous effects on public health, NYT reported.

“It leaves us permanently out of sync with the natural environment,” said Joseph Takahashi, the chair of neuroscience at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.