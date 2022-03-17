US: Rallies mark one year since mass shooting of Asian women

Experts point to Covid, which originated in China, for leading to more violence against Asian-Americans

Marking a year since a mass shooting of women of Asian women in the US city Atlanta highlighted hate against the community, Americans protesting anti-Asian violence on Wednesday gathered in cities across the United States.

Advocates organized rallies in a dozen cities, including Atlanta in Georgia, Houston in Texas, and San Fransisco in California.

They took to the streets to raise awareness about the spike in violence against people of Asian descent, accentuated recently by the brutal beating of a woman in New York.

In Atlanta, about 200 people protested with signs and slogans such as “Asians deserve justice, in an event that marked the anniversary of the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

While police initially said that the gunman was driven to violence by sex addiction, many considered misogyny and racial bias as likely triggers behind the massacre, which came as anti-Asian hate crimes were surging across the country.

Experts have pointed to Covid, which originated in China, for prompting people to lash out against Asian-Americans.

Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, suggested that the scapegoating of Chinese people for the pandemic is partly to blame for the rise in racial violence.

The Atlanta shootings, though, served as a catalyst for victims to speak up about their experiences, Choimorrow added.

"It opened this space up for us to step in and be able to explain why this happened."

A total of 10,905 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported between March 2020 and the end of 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate.