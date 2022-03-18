US military: US soldiers alive, despite Russian 'fake news' report

'The Tennessee Guard is aware of the fake news coming out of Russia'

Three members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries killed in Ukraine are alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Ukraine before Russia's February 24 invasion as part of a broader effort to avoid a confrontation with the nuclear-armed adversary.

However, the report published in Russia's Pravda newspaper identified the Americans by name, giving military ranks for them, citing information from the pro-Russian militia in Ukraine's Donetsk.

The report even offered a detailed explanation for how the three were identified, using items from a backpack "near the remains of one of the militants" - including a Tennessee state flag, Reuters reported.

"The Tennessee Guard is aware of the fake news coming out of Russia," said Tracy O'Grady, a spokesperson for the larger US National Guard.

The Tennessee Guard said in a statement: "They are accounted for, safe and not, as the article headline erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic," according to Reuters.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity to Reuters, a US official said two of the men were still in the Tennessee National Guard and in Tennessee. The other man left the service but was still alive and accounted for, and not in Ukraine.