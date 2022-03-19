Four Americans die as military aircraft crashes in Norway

'It is regrettably confirmed that all four onboard the plane have perished'

A United States military aircraft crashed in northern Norway on Friday, killing all four people on board.

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps took part in a military exercise called Cold Response when it crashed in a remote region.

The aircraft "was reported missing at 18:26 (1726 GMT) south of Bodo" in northern Norway in bad weather, the regional emergency services (HRS) said in a statement.

Helicopters could not land due to poor weather conditions, with rescue services reaching the crash site by land early on Sunday.

"Police reached the crash site at around 0130 CET (0030 GMT). It is regrettably confirmed that all four onboard the plane have perished," Ivar Bo Nilsson, head of the operation for Nordland police, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Police said that all four were believed to be US nationals.

The police were investigating the cause of the crash though it was forced to stop due to inclement weather. The work would resume once the weather improved.

Some 30,000 troops from 27 countries are involved in Cold Response, an exercise designed to prepare NATO member countries for the defense of Norway.

This week's exercises came amid high tension between Russia and NATO over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but they were planned long before that offensive began on February 24.